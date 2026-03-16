SEA cadets in St Austell have been celebrating a successful fundraising campaign towards a new minibus.
A celebration was held at TS Hood, the St Austell Sea Cadets base, when the new vehicle was on show.
Funding contributions towards the new minibus have come from the Royal Naval Association, the freemasons and St Austell Town Council. Money has also been donated through various local fundraising efforts.
A spokesperson said: “Among those attending the event were commanding officer Jordan Nash, chair Mark Bardsley, petty officer Helen Winnett, the mayor of St Austell Cllr Colin Hamilton and town councillors Andrea Lanxon and Mark Gray.
“To celebrate, cakes and refreshments were provided and served by the cadets and Helen Winnett who together did all the baking.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.