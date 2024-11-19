THE owners of a South East Cornwall care home are ready to enjoy the retired life.
Bob and Nicki Broadhurst have completed the sale of Manor House Care Home, which provides accommodation and personal care for up to 16 residents.
After a confidential sales process overseen by Christie & Co, the home – which is located at Higher Tremar, near Darite – has been purchased by first-time buyers, husband-and-wife team, Sveta and Darpan Patel.
The change signals the end of an era for both Bob and Nicki, said: “We have loved the experience of running Manor House for the last 21 years. The staff who are continuing with the new owners have been fantastic and we cannot thank them enough for everything they have done.”
For the new owners, however, they are looking to build on the work and reputation that Manor House has built up over the many years.
“Manor House has been serving the Liskeard area for over 20 years, offering a warm and welcoming environment for residents,” said Darpan. “Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for all residents by investing in the facility and its staff – we are committed to maintaining the high standards of care that the community has come to expect.”