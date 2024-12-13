A PICTURESQUE 17th-century village pub in South East Cornwall has reopened with a fresh look and new management at the helm.
Hannah Mayne and Jared Lothian reopened The Copley Arms, which is owned by St Austell Brewery, in Hessenford, near Seaton, unveiled its cosy refurbishment to locals and visitors this week.
No strangers to the pub world, the couple have been running the Castle Inn in Lydford since 2019, which was crowned Devon's Pub of the Year at the 2023/24 Devon Tourism Awards.
The riverside pub has been spruced up by the publicans with new flooring, a fresh paint job, ‘old’ furniture, and additional partitions built in to create cosy nooks, highlighting the pub’s historic beauty with its stone walls and beamed ceilings. The former coaching inn also features a scenic outdoor area where guests can watch the River Seaton flow past.
Hannah said: “We’re excited to take on The Copley, as it sits in such a brilliant location. It’s in a great spot close to Torpoint, Saltash, Looe and Liskeard – and it’s ideal for people visiting from spots such as Polperro, Downderry and Seaton, which are only a stone’s throw away.
“It’s such a fantastic pub with loads of space; in a great location; but it just needed a bit of love put back into it.”
The Copley Arms is one of more than 120 pubs in St Austell Brewery’s leased and tenanted estate across the South West.
Clive Greene, Head of the Tenanted Estate for St Austell Brewery, added: “It’s fantastic to have people inside the business who are excelling and growing with us. Since becoming business partners at The Castle, Hannah and Jared’s team has gone from strength to strength and shows how hard they’ve worked in making the pub a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. We’re looking forward to seeing what they do at The Copley Arms.”