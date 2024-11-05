THE RNLI in Looe announced the appointment of Clive Palfrey as new lifeboat operations manager following the retirement of Dave Haines.
Clive Palfrey has a history of volunteering with RNLI in Looe since 2002 and is currently one of the station’s senior helms.
As lifeboat operations manager, Clive takes over the responsibility for the operational activities of the station, providing leadership for the operational crew, and ensuring the charity’s inshore lifeboats and launch tractors are in a constant state of readiness to launch on operational service.
Commenting on his new appointment, Clive said: “I would like to thank Dave Haines for his 32 years of voluntary service to the RNLI and Looe Lifeboat Station.
“I am proud to be part of the crew at Looe. Starting as boat crew, I progressed to helm with a responsibility for coordinating crew training and I am now excited to be taking on the lifeboat operations manager role.
“I am looking forward to building upon Dave’s legacy, developing our lifesaving service and supporting our volunteers at the station saving lives at sea.”
David Haines retired at the end of October after 32 years of service with the RNLI in Looe. He will not be lost however, as he has accepted the role of chair of the station’s Lifeboat Management Group coordinating fundraising activities at the station.