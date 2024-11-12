A TWO-minute silence was observed outside St Nicholas and St Faith Church on Sunday, November 10, following the morning service.

A running club from Plymouth ran the four miles to Saltash to partake in the two-minute silence with the congregation from St Nicholas and St Faith Church. (Picture: Audrey Miller)
The silence was held at the town’s main war memorial beside the church following the morning worship conducted by the Reverend Ollie Ryland who led the service outside to mark Remembrance Day.

The congregation of St Stephen's Church pay their respects during a two-minute silence at their war memorial attended by the Mayor Julia Peggs. (Picture: STC)
A large group from Storm Running Club, Plymouth joined the tribute at the war memorial having run four miles from Plymouth to end at Saltash.

The main Remembrance Sunday event in Saltash took place in the afternoon with the mayor Cllr Julia Peggs visiting locations around the town to lay wreaths in the morning.

Mayor Cllr Julia Peggs laying a wreath at Saltash train station at a war memorial showing troops leaving for war. (Picture: STC)
Wreaths were laid at the Waterside and Railway station, marking locations where most soldiers had left Saltash to go off to war. All the war memorials in the town were honoured including at St Stephen’s Church war memorial and the more recently established Peace Garden.