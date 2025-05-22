WORK on the refit of one of the three Torpoint Ferries has reached a significant milestone with the successful “flooding up” of the drydock – a crucial step in returning the vessel to active service.
The LYNHER vessel has been undergoing an extensive overhaul to replace aging equipment and systems, including work on the prow and hull. As part of the drydock phase, LYNHER was repainted both above and below the waterline, while regulatory inspections were carried out to ensure its continued safety and compliance for another five years.
These inspections, carried out by Tamar Crossings’ technical team and external regulators, revealed the need for additional critical repairs not initially anticipated, extending the vessel’s stay in drydock. These repairs, along with adverse weather early in the process, have delayed LYNHER’s return to Torpoint.
Another key element of the refit has been the replacement of the ferry’s outdated computer control system. Supplied by Rolls Royce, the new system is set to be integrated with LYNHER’s existing mechanical and electrical infrastructure over the next two weeks – a task that requires the vessel to be in the water.
As a result, the ferry has now moved from drydock to a berth alongside, where the complex integration work will be carried out by Rolls Royce engineers with support from the Tamar Crossings technical team.
Once installed, the control system will undergo Harbour Acceptance Testing (HAT) to ensure it meets the required performance, reliability, and safety standards before LYNHER makes her return to Torpoint.
If the integration and testing proceed as scheduled, and weather conditions are favourable, the vessel is expected to return in mid-June. However, project managers caution that this timeline is subject to change based on the outcomes of testing and the need for sea-worthy conditions.
“We recognise the impact that extending the period of two ferry operations has on customers,” said a spokesperson for Tamar Crossings. “We are continuing to work with A&P and Rolls Royce to ensure that the remaining works are completed as quickly as possible and attempting to do so ahead of the current programme. However, it is vital that these key elements of the refit are completed to the high standards required for the safety and ongoing efficiency of the ferry service.
Once LYNHER returns to Torpoint, further work will be carried out to ready the ferry for service. This includes removing the towing gear, reconnecting the chains, restoring lifesaving and firefighting equipment, reinstalling seating, and conducting Sea Acceptance Trials (SAT). The trials will also include crew training and familiarisation with the new control system. This stage is expected to take up to five days.
Following SAT, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Lloyd’s Register will conduct final inspections to certify LYNHER for passenger service.
In the meantime, the Torpoint Ferry service continues to operate with two ferries, with departures from each side of the river every 15 minutes between 06:30 and 22:00, and a single half-hourly service running overnight between 22:00 and 06:30.