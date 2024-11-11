LISKEARD’S Methodist Church was full as the congregation gathered for the last ever service in the building before it is sold.
Feelings of sadness to be leaving were mixed with celebration and reflection around all the memories held within the walls of the church, built in Bay Tree Hill in 1846.
The Methodist congregation will continue to share worship through the Sundays of the month at the chapels in Connon, Dobwalls and Trevelmond, with services in Liskeard to be hosted on every third Sunday at the Salvation Army citadel.
Pictured is the Rev Janet Park with members of Liskeard Town Council at the service.