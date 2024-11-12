A SIZEABLE crowd turned out at Tideford’s War Memorial on Sunday to hold a heartfelt Remembrance Day service to honour the bravery and sacrifice of local men and women who served in the armed forces.
Led by members of the Tideford & St Germans Royal British Legion Club, over 100 attendees of all ages, including a number of veterans, gathered together in solemn reflection to observe the two-minute silence, as well as carry out the wreath laying, showing their respect and gratitude on behalf of the entire community.
Jon Holmes, Chairman of the Tideford & St Germans RBL, said: “Remembrance Day is our annual opportunity to reflect on the past and renew a shared commitment to peace. For all of us, it serves as a poignant reminder of the cost of conflict and the importance of honouring those who gave their lives for freedom and security.”
Following the service, a buffet lunch was provided by local businesswomen Julie Turner.