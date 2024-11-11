PLANS to provide a new wheeled sports facility and skatepark in Looe have received a significant boost after it emerged an application has this week been submitted to Cornwall County Council for pre-planning advice in respect of the site.
The Looe Development Trust, who are leading the project in partnership with Looe Town Council and The Boundless Trust, have identified a site at the far end of the Millpool Car Park for a which a new state-of-the-art facility could be constructed.
Talks about the creation of the facility, which would cost in the region of £250,000 to create, have been going on for a number of years – and plans have previously been outlined in a series of open days held within the town.
Looe Town Council have been negotiating with site owners Cornwall County Council to provide an acceptable lease – and that also appears to be moving towards a positive conclusion.
Once the pre-application has been received from CCC planners, the working group will then consider the recommendations with a view to then submitting a full planning application in the not too distant future.
Kim Spencer, a trustee of the Looe Development Trust, said: “People will know this is a project that has been talked about within the town for quite some time. There have been a lot of delicate negotiations and discussions going on behind the scenes, especially around the site itself, but at last it appears we’re starting to move in the right direction.
“We’ve now submitted the application to Cornwall County Council to get the pre-planning advice which, if all goes well, we can then work towards submitting a full planning application.”
Previous open days within the town have showcased the plans for the facility, which have been designed jointly by Looe Youth, alongside Maverick Industries, who themselves specialise in the creation and building of skate parks all over the country.
“We know there is a massive demand for this facility,” said Mrs Spencer. “Not only will it act as a skate park, but it will also work as an outdoor hub for youngsters within the town.”
Mrs Spencer explained that for the project to stand any chance of becoming a reality, full planning consent has to be obtained before grants could then be applied for.
Maverick Industries have been responsible for designing and creating similar schemes in a number of other Cornish towns, including Bodmin, Falmouth, Millbrook, Porthleven, Redruth and St Ives.