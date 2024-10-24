CHILDREN aged from birth to 11 years will soon be able to take part in a music-led programme for teaching languages.
Weekly BilinguaSing classes will start in January at Lostwithiel Community Centre and Probus Village Hall.
The classes will be led by Paige Baillie, who discovered BilinguaSing when she was looking for creative ways to incorporate German and Spanish into her now one-year-old son’s daily life.
Disappointed there were no language classes suitable for babies in Cornwall, she identified a gap in the market, quit her nine-to-five office job as a German-speaking account manager, and invested in the BilinguaSing franchise.
“It’s a real gift to give a second language to our little ones,” says Paige. “Babies have an incredible capacity to absorb languages, and singing in a foreign language can make it easier to learn.”
She adds: “With research showing that new mums are less likely to suffer from postnatal depression with support from their peers, our classes are a great way for parents to meet other parents.”
Paige will also run sessions in nurseries and pre-schools, as well as lunchtime and after-school clubs in primary schools.