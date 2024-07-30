THE Cornwall Cricket Board has announced that it will be offering free bursary places at its summer holiday cricket days throughout Cornwall.
The Cornwall Cricket Board has revealed that it is on a mission to get more people involved in cricket with the help of its latest initiative.
As schools break for the summer, children aged five to 12 can enjoy cricket days at the Cornwall Cricket Centre, Truro Cricket Club, Wadebridge Cricket Club, and Redruth Cricket Club.
The organisation has explained that it will be providing bursary places are available for low-income families, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent children from enjoying the sport.
Whether a seasoned player or swinging the bat for the first time, children can benefit from the dedicated team providing support and guidance every step of the way.
Chris Anderson, schools development lead, said: “Holiday Camps are great fun for all. Whether you’re just starting out, in transition from softball to hardball or a seasoned club cricketer we have a camp for you.
“Cornwall Cricket are absolutely aware of the current financial climate continually impacting on families at this time. To ensure that cricket is accessible to all we have limited bursary places for our camps - available for those in need. Hope to see you soon to have some cricket fun in the sun.”
Cornwall Cricket Board has expressed its commitment to providing individuals aged five and above with the chance to immerse themselves in the sport throughout the county. Serving as the official governing body for cricket in Cornwall, it aims to foster a love for the game among both adults and children.
A spokesperson said: “Don't miss this exciting opportunity to celebrate the holiday break with cricketing cheer and skill-building fun at Cornwall Cricket Centre.”
More information about the initiative and how to book can be found at cornwallcricket.co.uk/boys-girls/holiday-camps.html
For bursary places visit cornwallcricket.co.uk/boys-girls/holiday-camps/bursary-holiday-camps.html