LISKEARD’S Public Hall is set to become a monthly drop in centre for Cornwall’s Veterans Regroup.
The organisation supports veterans, reservists, serving forces personnel, and their families, and hubs are currently held in Bodmin, Redruth, Newquay, Helston and Mullion.
Veterans Regroup offers advice and support on benefits, budgeting, debt, health and wellbeing, housing, education and employment – and people are also welcome to come along for a hot drink and a chat.
Liskeard town councillors agreed the Veterans Regroup request for use of the hall as the council looks to develop its role as a Bronze level holder of the Armed Forces Covenant.