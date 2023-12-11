RESIDENTS of Looe now have access to in-person banking thanks to a new 'Banking Hub' which has been set up in the town.
From today, (December 11) the hub will take up a temporary residence at Toc H Community Hall and will be run by Cash Access UK.
The company, owned and funded by nine of the UK's biggest banks: Bank of Ireland, Barclays, Danske Bank, HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest Group, Santander, TSB and Virgin Money, was set up to provide shared services available to all their customers.
Open, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, the hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions. It also offers a community banker service, where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issue
Community bankers will work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week:
- Monday: NatWest
- Tuesday: Barclays
- Wednesday: Lloyds
- Thursday: HSBC (am), Santander (pm)
- Friday: N/A