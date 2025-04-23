“We know how vital the services are to both people and businesses within Liskeard. We are going to continue working and engaging with the Post Office to make sure that what they are saying actually transpires on the ground. It seems to be good news that they want to maintain a post office in Liskeard, albeit franchised, and we will ensure that it will be in a good building, a suitable location, accessible, good opening hours and able to meet the needs of our community.