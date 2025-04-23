LISKEARD’S two Cornwall councillors have welcomed news that the town’s main post office is set to remain open, despite a major shake-up in the way the Post Office runs its national network.
Cllr Nick Craker and Cllr Jane Pascoe said the confirmation would come as a “huge relief” to local residents, many of whom had feared Liskeard’s central branch could be under threat as part of a wider review of the Post Office’s directly managed operations.
The Post Office has announced that it will transition to a fully franchised model, with all of its remaining 108 directly managed branches - including Liskeard - set to be franchised by the autumn, subject to Government funding.
The move forms part of what the company is calling a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’, aimed at modernising the network and improving long-term sustainability.
The Post Office confirmed back in November that the future of its directly managed branches was under review, citing annual losses of over £40 million across the network.
Cllr Craker said: “Cllr Jane Pascoe and I have worked really hard to raise the issue of the Liskeard Post Office at the highest level from the earliest opportunity. As soon as we heard about this last year, we have been on the case fighting for our post office ever since.
“We know how vital the services are to both people and businesses within Liskeard. We are going to continue working and engaging with the Post Office to make sure that what they are saying actually transpires on the ground. It seems to be good news that they want to maintain a post office in Liskeard, albeit franchised, and we will ensure that it will be in a good building, a suitable location, accessible, good opening hours and able to meet the needs of our community.
“We have already engaged with some retailers to enquire about opportunities for the post office and we will keep doing everything we can to ensure we have all the necessary services that come with this in our town.”
The Post Office said that while the operational structure is changing, customers will continue to receive the same level of service, and the transition will be managed carefully to ensure continuity.
Nigel Rialton, Post Office chair, added: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a ‘New Deal for Postmasters’, helping to create a long-term, sustainable future.
“ By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40 million worth of saving that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10%.
“Over the coming months, we will continue to work with our unions to ensure that we treat our staff working in these 108 branches with care and respect through this transition, consulting with them on proposed changes. The 108 Post Offices will either stay in the same location where possible or be located close to the existing location, meaning customers will continue to have access to a full suite of products and services.”