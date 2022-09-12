New head welcomed as one year anniversary celebrated
Fountain Head School welcomes a new headteacher following its one year anniversary, who hopes to draw on her depth of experience to set students up for adult life.
Fountain Head School in Saltash, opened just over a year ago, welcoming children aged five to 16 with special educational needs. The school now welcomes its new headteacher, Thereza de Lucca.
Alongside a master’s in Psychology and Education for Special Needs, Thereza has a wealth of SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disability) leadership experience.
This includes pupils presenting with Complex Learning Difficulties and Disabilities (CLDD), Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC) Social, Emotional and Mental Health needs (SEMH), plus sensory processing and communication needs.
Her previous job roles have involved supporting SEND schools to develop effective and innovative approaches to curriculum and assessment, with careers and preparation for adulthood always at the forefront.
Leadership
Since arriving at Fountain Head House school, Thereza has put together a highly experienced and qualified senior leadership team.
Speaking about this, she said: “Over the last year, the school has learned a great deal, and together we will work tirelessly to meet our school mission to provide innovative, personalised learning opportunities so that our pupils are happy and successful in their adult life.”
Chair of governors, Dr Julie Smith added: “Our focus is to meet our vision of creating a great school for all our children, so that each child has the opportunity to meet their full potential.”
