A NEW fostering initiative has been launched at the Eden Project, near St Austell, based on the idea that it takes a village to raise a child.
Called Mockingbird, the arrangement sees foster families grouped into “constellations” with a hub home at the centre.
The plan is to create communities of foster families in Cornwall who support and regularly interact with each other, led by hub carers.
Families will take part in sleepovers, activities and days out together, and hub home carers will organise communal events such as film and pizza nights.
The aim is to provide a more supportive and nurturing environment for both the children and the families looking after them.
Following the launch of the first constellation for the St Austell area, it is hoped a second will be started in Cornwall in the spring with more to follow.
Mockingbird originated in the USA and is led by charity the Fostering Network in the UK. It has come to Cornwall following a successful funding bid to the Department for Education by Cornwall Council.
Brian Smith, hub home carer for the St Austell constellation, said: “The whole process is designed to mimic an extended family, which is something that children in care don’t experience normally. Being a foster carer or being a child in care can be quite isolating and Mockingbird is a way of overcoming this.”
Cornwall councillor Barbara Ellenbroek, cabinet member for children and families, said: “As well as being a joy, being a foster parent can also be a really difficult and often isolating thing to do. This is why the Mockingbird model is so brilliant.
“Based around the concept ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, it brings these carers and families together into a community so they have a readymade support network to help them negotiate whatever life throws at them.
“It’s great for the children because they get to make friends with other young people in similar situations and it’s great for the carers as they can share advice and experiences. The constellation becomes an extended family for everyone in it, which is fantastic.”
Bethan Drew, Mockingbird project worker with the Fostering Network, said: “We are delighted to launch Mockingbird in Cornwall. It is an evidence-based model that is structured around the support and relationships an extended family provides.
“Mockingbird nurtures the relationships between children, young people and foster families supporting them to build a resilient and caring community.
“The model aims to deliver sustainable foster care and we hope it will help both attract and retain foster carers in Cornwall.”
Steph Borys, a foster carer who is part of the new constellation, encouraged anyone thinking of becoming a foster carer to make that call, even if it’s just for a general chat.
She said: “Do it! Get that call made! You will be surprised how rewarding it is, and how easy it is. It’s a long process but anyone can do it whether you are single, married, young or old, you can do it!”