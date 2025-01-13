NEW flights are being launched between Cornwall Airport Newquay and the heart of Essex.
Eastern Airways will be operating daily flights between Newquay and London Southend Airport from April 3.
Amy Smith, the head of commercial at Cornwall Airport Newquay, added: “We’re confident this route will be incredibly popular with travellers from the east of England looking to experience Cornwall’s stunning coastline and rich heritage this summer season.
“The new service from Eastern Airways will provide a convenient and efficient way to travel between the east and west of our country and further supplements our London connectivity, meeting the increased leisure demand in the summer months.”
Nigel Mayes, the business development manager at London Southend Airport, said: “The return of a route to Newquay is a great way to start the new year; connecting passengers from coast to capital and into London with our on-site train line, just 43 minutes into Stratford or 52 minutes to London Liverpool Street.
“We look forward to welcoming new customers, and returning faces, in April this year.”
Roger Hage, the commercial director at Eastern Airways, said: “Adding London Southend for 2025 as our second London airport connection to Newquay Cornwall follows the success the team in Southend have shown in the increasing strength of the easyJet product.
“This helps open the north and east of the capital, plus Essex and Suffolk especially, to a daily service to the South-West of England, complementing our London Gatwick twice-daily offer. The speed of access to Greater London via the adjacent rail link offers an appealing option, helping to avoid the otherwise arduous alternative travel options.”
Michael Steel, the managing director of Visit Cornwall, said: “We are thrilled to hear of the new route between London Southend and Cornwall Airport Newquay.
“With the convenience of daily flights, this connection is set to strengthen domestic tourism and positively impact Cornwall’s visitor economy.
“We look forward to the addition of the route, providing greater options to travel to and from Cornwall.”