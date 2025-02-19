A brand new creative hub has opened in the centre of Saltash, bringing a long-derelict building back into use.
Nine months of hard work has converted the old Barclays Bank building at 24 Fore Street to a flexible community space over two floors.
Extensive renovations to the three storied building now offer creative studio space, flexible hot desks, meeting rooms and a community events space.
Saltash Studios Creative Community Hub has been created by local not-for-profit social enterprise Salt Arts CIC and all income generated by the hub will be reinvested in the facility.
Lindsay Endean, Salt Arts CIC Director says: “We are so proud of what we have created and are enjoying welcoming people through the doors to join our co-work community.
“The formerly dark and dirty bank is now light and spacious and we are very grateful to the many people who have volunteered time and skills to make this happen.
“The hub is super flexible and can transform from co-work space to events and workshop space.
“We will be getting full Dolby Surround Sound installed for our cinemas set-up very soon and have so many exciting events planned including arts markets, creative workshops, yoga and much more.”
Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for the economy, Cllr Louis Gardner, said: “I’m delighted to announce £120,588.38 funding from our Good Growth Community Levelling Up Programme for this exciting project in the heart of Saltash.
“Not only will it provide a vibrant new facility for the community, but it also means one less empty building on our high streets.”
The project was part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and also had funding allocated from Cornwall Council’s Community Levelling Up Programme (part of the Good Growth Programme), which is delivering the UK Shared Prosperity Fund in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Funds were also allocated by Howton Solar Fund, NatureSave Trust, School of Social Entrepreneurs and the Saltash Section 106 Fund.
The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK Government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. It aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK by investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.
The hub opened in January for two Open Days to show off the new space which has transformed the old Barclays building. Lindsay Endean added: “The flexible hot desks and permanent studio space provide an inspiring environment for local freelancers, entrepreneurs and creatives, while the communal spaces in the studios with a kitchen and breakout space can be used for networking and collaboration.”
A basement space has storage options available for tenants who book long-term office space on the first floor of the building, with different membership packages are available. Saltash Studios offer discounts to under 25s, veterans, disabled people, carers and people working in the creative industries. Find out more at www.saltashstudios.org.