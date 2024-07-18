A new Cornish MP has joined calls for transparency over Cornwall Council’s plans for a future partnership deal to manage Cornwall Airport Newquay and its 650 acre estate.
Ben Maguire, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall, states there needs to be public scrutiny over the council’s decision to enter into an agreement with the American-owned developer Westcore.
He argues it is wrong the deal was made behind closed doors as the airport plays a vital lifeline for tourism, transport, and the local economy.
The local authority is currently in the process of securing a deal with a partner to develop the land and also take the financial pressure off the council when it comes to running the airport, which is subsidised by the taxpayer to the tune of around £4.8-million each year.
The wider Cornwall Airport Newquay estate includes Aerohub Business Park, the Spaceport, Kernow Solar Park and 200 acres of land, which is likely to be developed by the favoured new partner, Westcore.
Mr Maguire said: “Cornwall Airport Newquay is a huge asset for local businesses, residents, and the community as a whole - and is absolutely essential for our connectivity down here in Cornwall. This deal needs serious public scrutiny.
“We need to know exactly what the cabinet's red lines will be in this transaction. What guarantees can they give the people of Cornwall that the airport remains operational, as it is today? Will the deal be a lease agreement, or are they instead intending to sell the freehold of the airport? These are but a few of the crucial questions that need answers.
“I look forward to working alongside my fellow Cornish MPs, to demand clarity from the council over this decision and resolve this issue ASAP.”
Cornwall Chamber of Commerce and St Columb Minor and Cornwall councillor John Fitter have also called for transparency over the deal.