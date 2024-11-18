WITH Christmas looming large on the horizon, it appears Landrake Young Farmers Club may have come up with the perfect stocking filler.
Building on an initial idea touted by Penny Maddever, they have come together to create a new 166-page Cook Book, made up of tried-and-trusted recipes from club members.
As Penny explained: “As a club, each year we discuss fundraising ideas and I’ve always wanted to write a cook book. I love cooking and sharing what I make with family and friends, so what better way than to put all those recipes into one and raise money for charity.”
Keen to get straight into the mix, Penny started her project in November 2023, quickly compiling a steady stream of recipes from across the club’s network, both past and present.
Now, her efforts have come to fruition with the new publication – which is dedicated to the late Kim Byles – and was officially launched at the Geffrey Memorial Hall in Landrake.
During a very successful evening, which included raising money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance, Farming Community Network and Cancer UK, attendees were able to enjoy a selection of recipe tasters.
Over 250 books were sold on the night, but there are still copies to purchase from Riverside Garage, Tideford, Tamar Valley Meats, Saltash, Geoffrey Harris Tyres, Liskeard and Paul Bray & Son, Tideford.