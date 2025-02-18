TAMAR Valley Male Voice Choir, under the guidance of their new conductor, Leslie Mazur-Park, will be performing at St Bartholomew’s Church in Lostwithiel on Saturday, March 1.
Leslie has taken over leading the choir from former musical director, Rosemary Cole, who stepped down from the role after 18 years last month.
Rosemary was a co-founder of the choir back in April 2006 and was seen as one of the driving forces behind its success.
Oboist and teacher, Leslie is introducing a number of new songs to the choir’s repertoire, as well as a number of their firm favourites.
Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, are priced at £6 for adults (under 14s free) and can be obtained, cash only, from Watts Trading or on the door.