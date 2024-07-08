A NEW chief executive has been appointed at a well-known group of companies in Cornwall.
David Harland, who has previously held senior roles with the Eden Project, has taken on his new job with the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, the Shipwreck and Treasure Museum at Charlestown and Gillyflower Farm in Lostwithiel.
David has acted as an independent adviser to the Heligan and Smit family boards for many years and is now making the transition to a proactive role.
From 2013 to 2023, David occupied several executive positions at the Eden Project, including serving as the group chief executive of the Eden Project and as the first chief executive of Eden Project International.
During his time, he headed a significant reorganisation encompassing operational, educational and commercial aspects which saw the business develop its Cornish operations, as well as creating opportunities for new Edens in the UK - in particular Eden North in Morecambe and Eden Dundee - and overseas.
David is an independent governor on the Falmouth University Board and has recently been appointed to the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Climate Commission to help drive, guide, support and track climate action.
He said: “This is an exciting time for us as we direct our focus to the core of what the Lost Gardens of Heligan and our associated businesses represent for our team, visitors and onlookers.
“I am thrilled to be working with the team. I have always loved Heligan and have followed its journey for a long time – one of my first jobs as a student was, in fact, at the gardens way back in 1995!”
Sir Tim Smit said: “We are delighted to welcome David Harland to join our team at Heligan and Smit Associates. Personally, I feel like a football manager who has persuaded a superb player to join our amazing team and help it evolve. All of us are thrilled and look forward to a long and successful future together.”
Earlier this year, the appointment of Laura Chesterfield as managing director at the Lost Gardens of Heligan was announced and she continues to lead and oversee overall operations.