CALSTOCK Parish Council have elected chairman Cllr Jim Wakem and vice chairman Cllr Mark Warwick to serve for the forthcoming civic year.
Appointments of members to the various committees carrying out council work and other administrative tasks were also ticked off during the annual meeting of the council.
A spokesperson said: “Jim has been chairman for a number of years and is a popular and well known councillor and local person having been born and brought up in Gunnislake.
“Mark has led the finance committee very competently for two years and is well respected for his sound advice and balanced views.”