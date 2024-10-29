THE chair and secretary of Liskeard Young Farmers have handed on the reins after a successful year for the club.
The roles of chair and secretary were passed on to the new incumbents at the annual general meeting. Will Kitto and Erryn Lockett stood down to be replaced by Will Lethbridge and Charisse Rowe as chair and secretary respectively.
The club held it’s annual dinner dance at St Mellion on October 18 and celebrated a successful year gathering a range of silverware.
Outgoing chair Will Kitto said: "It has been another fantastic year for the club, achieving first place in Cornwall YFC Competitions Day, as well as members winning numerous trophies throughout the year!
“Despite battling against the weather for many of our fundraisers, with a good sense of humour, we made the best of it! Best of luck to the members taking on new roles for the next 12 months.”
The 2024 Cornwall YFC Competitions Day saw 20 Cornish clubs battle it out to see who had the best skills in areas from handicraft and cookery, tractor handling, sheaf pitching and tug of war.
Thanks to their fundraising endeavours, the club was also able to hand over £10,000 split equally between two of their chosen charities, Addington Fund and Cancer Research UK, in October.
Will Kitto said: “A massive thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past 12 months in raising this incredible amount of money!
“I’m proud to be part of another successful year in Liskeard YFC and donate to some meaningful charities!”
A spokesperson for Addington Fund, a farming charity who work to provide retirement and affordable housing for farmers, said: “This incredible amount was raised over the last 12 months through a whole host of events including bingo nights, a breakfast, a dung sale, a tractor run and even a duck race!
“This money will go to support farmers and farming families in times of crisis through our housing and grant work.”
Looking forward to the year ahead, new chair Will Lethbridge said: “Hopefully the year goes well. We have a few events planned so keep your eye on our Facebook page.”