New ceramic murals dedicated to musicians
Work has begun on the Callington Town Hall to start preparing the external wall for installation of a large ceramic mural, which will become a permanent artwork in the heart of the town.
The mural, which has been commissioned by Callington Town Council, with funding support from Arts Council England, is being created by local artist Rosie Fierek as the latest edition to the mural trail.
Rosie, who lives in Albaston, has created several large pottery murals in the South West over the last two decades. Her biggest projects include the ‘Saltash Fisher Folk’ - which can be found near the waterfront under the Tamar Bridge, ‘Wheal Talk’ at the Gunnislake traffic lights, the ‘Albaston Welcome Tree’, and the ‘Tavistock Charter Tree’ in Bedford Square. Rosie is also well-known for her beautifully-designed ceramic house signs, and you can find her work adorning lots of houses throughout the Tamar Valley and beyond.
This latest project is one of her largest to date. It will include six life-size ceramic figures; each playing a musical instrument and processing out of the Town Hall. It celebrates the variety of musicians in Callington, and gives a nod to the town’s annual Mayfest procession.
There will also be more than 1,000 word tiles which have been made by local residents and the children from Callington and Stoke Climsland Primary Schools. Rosie ran several community workshops to oversee the making of the tiles, and the theme was ‘words associated with Callington’.
Participants were invited to choose their words, and contributions include ‘Pasty’, ‘Honey Fair’, ‘Kit Hill’, ‘Dreckly’, and local tributes.
Rosie said: “I look on the mural as an opportunity to celebrate some of the great things Callington has to offer, and hopefully it will reinforce that special feeling of ‘sense of place’.”
As the mural starts to take shape, there are some recognisable figures to see. There will be members from local bands, Mayfesters, and local man Jim McIntyre, who passed away in 2019 but who is fondly remembered by hundreds of people in Callington.
Callington Councillor Mike Tagg said: “We are delighted that we have been able to secure the funding to deliver such a wonderful new mural for our community. We’re looking forward to unveiling the finished mural, and inviting everyone who contributed to come and find their word tiles in the finished design.”
Rosie is busy finishing the tiles at the Fierek Studio Pottery in Albaston, but installation is expected to start soon.
Once completed there will be an official opening, and details will be advertised locally.
Follow the progress on the Fierek Studio Pottery Facebook and Instagram pages.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/fierekstudiopottery
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fierek_studio_pottery
