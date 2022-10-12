Rosie, who lives in Albaston, has created several large pottery murals in the South West over the last two decades. Her biggest projects include the ‘Saltash Fisher Folk’ - which can be found near the waterfront under the Tamar Bridge, ‘Wheal Talk’ at the Gunnislake traffic lights, the ‘Albaston Welcome Tree’, and the ‘Tavistock Charter Tree’ in Bedford Square. Rosie is also well-known for her beautifully-designed ceramic house signs, and you can find her work adorning lots of houses throughout the Tamar Valley and beyond.