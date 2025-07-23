AS part of a new camera system on the A38 in South East Cornwall, the Devon and Cornwall Police Road Safety Team have installed a new fixed camera in Landrake.
This replaces the old GATSO camera which has been there for over 15 years and importantly enforces in both directions as there are two cameras on the column which have a 100 metre detection area in each direction.
The speed limit which is 40mph, will be reducing to 30mph when the signage is replaced and the new Traffic Regulation Order published by National Highways.
The local community and in particular the Safe38 group have campaigned for improvements on this section for some time.
Another camera will be installed in Tideford over the next couple of weeks with identical capability.
