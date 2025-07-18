EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A38 at Menheniot, near Liskeard, on Friday morning (July 18).
Devon and Cornwall Police received reports of the incident shortly before 9.15am with ambulance crews also dispatched to the scene.
One person is believed to have sustained a head injury in the crash and was treated by paramedics before being taken into the care of the ambulance service. No further details on their condition have been released.
To allow for the safe recovery of the vehicles involved, one lane of the A38 was temporarily closed, causing some disruption to traffic in the area. The lane was fully reopened just after 11.10am.
