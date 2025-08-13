A TEENAGE cyclist has been critically injured following a collision near St Austell.
Police were called at around 8.10pm on Tuesday, August 12 to a report of a collision on an unclassified road at Trethurgy, near St Austell.
The incident involved a bicycle and a red Suzuki car.
The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy, sustained critical injuries in the collision. He was conveyed to Derriford Hospital before being moved to Bristol Royal Hospital for children.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended closed the road in both directions whilst the scene was examined by a specialist forensic collision investigator.
“We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision, or have dash camera footage, to contact police on 101 or via our website (www.devon-cornwall.police.uk) quoting reference 50250209360.”
