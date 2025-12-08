A NEW call is being made for the hydrotherapy pool at the leisure centre in St Austell to be reopened.
The pool was originally opened at the Polkyth Leisure Centre in the late-1980s after a successful local fundraising campaign and financial support from the county council.
The pool was then used for around three decades but hasn’t been in operation for around five years.
A mother is calling for people across Cornwall to support a campaign to get the pool running again.
Louise Julyan said she took her son Jake, who has cerebral palsy, to the pool once a week for almost 23 years before the facility was closed for cost reasons by GLL which runs the leisure centre on behalf of Cornwall Council.
Louise said Jake enjoyed using the pool and it was one of the few ways that he was able to get exercise and therapy for his body.
In latter years Louise, who also uses a wheelchair, experienced the benefits of the hydrotherapy pool for her arthritis.
She said: “I used to take my son once a week and it was a way for him to move his legs, get some therapy and exercise. He loved it. We used it right up until it closed. We really miss it.”
Louise, who lives in Tregony, said the leisure centre facility was their best option when it comes to hydrotherapy pools.
She said: “I find it really sad that all those people who got so much benefit from the pool are no longer able to use it – and it wasn’t just the medical benefits, there was enjoyment as well. My son has lost that and it’s really upsetting.”
A survey has been launched by the Friends of Community Hydrotherapy Group to assess the level of demand and support for a hydrotherapy pool in the county. Results of the survey will be shared with Cornwall Council and GLL in a bid to encourage them to reopen the pool.
There are two versions of the survey, one for users of a hydrotherapy pool and one for others who would like to support the campaign.
Cornwall councillor Julian German, who is supporting the group and has long campaigned to get the hydrotherapy pool at Polkyth reopened, has urged people to complete the survey.
He said: “I have heard from people from all over Cornwall about the positive impact hydrotherapy has had on their lives.
“With the hydrotherapy pool closed, people are suffering more. In my view, it can’t be right that a purpose-built facility is left closed when it could be making a real difference to people’s health and well-being.
“The only way we are going to improve hydrotherapy provision is with a strong evidence base. This requires people to fill in the survey. Please take a few minutes to fill the survey in so that we can show that there is a need for a hydrotherapy pool which is accessible to all in Cornwall.”
To complete the survey, go to https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/embeds/projects/45958/survey-tools/52895
