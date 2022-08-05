New bus shelter in Kelly Bray
A NEW bus shelter in Kelly Bray will be a pleasing sight for passengers and pollinators alike.
The Launceston Road shelter is set for an upgrade and will be fitted out with a ‘living roof’ by Fernbank Advertising. The Cornish company will install the roof at no cost to the local Council through advertising revenue and will maintain it twice-monthly.
“The shelter will boast a living roof provided by sedum, a fleshy leaved succulent plant,” says the Kelly Bray Residents Association. “These plants require little maintenance, and attract bees and other pollinators, which has led the shelters to be referred to as Bee Bus Stops or Buzz Shelters.”
The Association thanked Peter Stephens for his commitment to the project.
A proper bus stop post and sign will also be installed by Cormac just beyond the Post Office; at the moment the timetable is simply stuck to a lampost.
