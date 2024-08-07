LIBRARY cards are to be given to all new-born children in Cornwall, as the local library service seeks to foster a life-long love of reading.
When new parents register the birth of their baby, the child will be given their own ‘my first library Card. Parents will be encouraged to use the card to sign up to their local library.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council’s library service, said: “Cornwall’s libraries have a selection of books for a baby’s first year and beyond, including high contrast monochrome books for newborns’ developing vision, textured, sensory and interactive books for busy babies and picture books and nursery rhymes to entertain, engage and soothe.
“Getting children engaged with books can help with brain development, build imagination and support language skills.”
Cllr Carol Mould, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, added: “My First Library Card is more than just a card; it’s a ticket to a world of knowledge and fun. Storytime can be a cherished activity that parents can share for years to come.
“Cornwall Libraries are safe and welcoming places where families can spend time together and by giving every child a library card, we’re helping to create a community of happy readers and learners.”