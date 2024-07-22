A free beach information app is now live across all 60 RNLI Lifeguarded beaches in Cornwall.
Created by a Cornish mother with the help of a host of leading collaborators, MyCoast provides users with real-time information alongside built-in safety parameters provided by the RNLI.
Its aim is to give beach-goers all the relevant information they need for planning a safe day out on the Cornish coast, while directing people away from beaches with unsuitable conditions.
Whether it’s to surf, swim, paddleboard, take the children, walk the dogs, grab a bite to eat or enjoy a barbecue, MyCoast will show the best beaches to head on any given day. As a result, users can make more informed decisions about where to go.
The app allows users to enter their preferred activities and specific needs - family-friendly, dogs allowed, accessibile facilities - before selecting amenities such as parking, toilets or refreshments.
The complex search engine at the heart of the MyCoast app then analyses the user’s requirements, together with the weather, water quality, sea conditions and specific water safety parameters for each beach, before displaying those best suited to the criteria.
MyCoast was founded by Jo Murray, a widowed mother-of-three from landlocked Ladock, and is the result of several years of hard work and research.
“MyCoast was born from my personal frustrations at simply wanting to safely take my family to the beach,” she said. “After several failed attempts, I soon lost my confidence to explore parts of Cornwall, and going to the beach became a stressful prospect. I was determined to help reduce risk and stress by enabling others to ‘know before they go’, thanks to a single point of beach information.”
MyCoast has been developed using datasets from leading global information partners, including the Environment Agency, the Marine Conservation Society, Swiss weather technology company Metomatics and even the European Space Agency.
It has also earned the endorsement of Cornwall Council, Visit Cornwall, South West Water, Surf Life Saving Great Britain, and the #StopDrowningAboveWaterCharity.
A three-beach pilot saw 10,000 downloads. With 15 people drowning along the Cornish coastline each year, it is hoped MyCoast will contribute to reducing the number of avoidable incidents along the coast.
Further development works are already underway, including the addition of real-time busy-ness data, meaning users can identify havens of tranquility and avoid overcrowded spots.
Jo added: “While MyCoast is a constant work in progress, I am delighted with how far we have come and very much look forward to working with the Cornish community to help us to constantly improve the app by keeping it accurate and up to date.”
For more information about MyCoast, download the app from App Store or visit www.my-coast.com