NCB Radio is operated by North Cornwall Broadcasting CIC, a community interest company. This means that any money we make is reinvested into the station and our community activities which can range from publicising, attending, or organising our own events to involving more people in what we do – whether on or off-air. Whether it’s the budding broadcaster of tomorrow or someone wanting to spend some spare time sharing their love of music – that’s what we’re here for. While most of our team hail from the fine peninsula of Cornwall, the beauty of our ‘present from home’ model allows us to invite some exceptional broadcasters from the other side of the Tamar to join us too. It’s all about the music.