Tony said: “If there’s one thing that I’ve learned about compiling a playlist for a radio show, it’s to choose songs that I want to listen to rather than songs I think listeners will like. It is my radio show after all. The news that the Bowie Archives are to be donated to the V&A and housed in a new building in East London and it makes the front pages of the papers proves that his music will continue to find new audiences, hopefully through my radio show.