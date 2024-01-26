Nonetheless, we persisted and between 2011 and 2013, we would come to various events across Cornwall, broadcast from them and try and bring a flavour of the event to those back home. It’s not something we do so much of these days, mostly from a resources and time point of view, although there is often burbling within our ‘National Coalboard Radio’ grouping about doing some events of our own – as we did in the past. Watch this space, burblings often become reality in one form or another.