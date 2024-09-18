Parklife is a timeless tune, and that’s before you look through the back catalogue and see many other great hits. The Universal is, if you overlook the fact it was ruined by the repetition of the old British Gas adverts, a tremendous track which in itself far outweighs the scale and grandiose of anything Oasis ever did or could ever achieve. There are other bands you could put into the equation as being better than Oasis in that era. Manic Street Preachers and The Verve to name two of many.