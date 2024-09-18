WE’RE going to start this week with a controversial opinion.
It’s this. The Oasis reunion is likely to leave a lot of people disappointed, and it’s not those who didn’t shell out for tickets that will find themselves in that position.
Yes, they had a couple of songs that are often belched out on a dance floor in a drunken haze, but it could also be argued that they were vastly overrated by the media and the nostalgic wistfulness for the mid to late 1990s present in those above a certain age.
For those younger, it is more likely that those interested in Oasis are not so much for their musical ability (of which there were about three chords and the odd grunted word), but more interested in the tales of those times and wishing to identify with something that isn’t the turgid mess of today’s pop charts.
It beggars’ belief, therefore, that within the scandalous dynamically priced ticket sales, that some shelled out more than they probably paid for their first car to see a band who last performed together many years ago and are more often seen scowling in the home end of their Manchester football clubs.
And there’s one simple question we ask – will Oasis deliver an experience where for those that nearly £400 isn’t loose change can think it was money well spent?
Quite often, the 1990s is pitched as a battle of two bands – the aforementioned Oasis against Blur. Those who accurately remember the 90’s beyond the prism of retold pop culture will know there was a diversity of bands in that era beyond those two. But it is also true, that Blur was significantly better.
Parklife is a timeless tune, and that’s before you look through the back catalogue and see many other great hits. The Universal is, if you overlook the fact it was ruined by the repetition of the old British Gas adverts, a tremendous track which in itself far outweighs the scale and grandiose of anything Oasis ever did or could ever achieve. There are other bands you could put into the equation as being better than Oasis in that era. Manic Street Preachers and The Verve to name two of many.
Also consider which of the two has gone onto greater musical legacy – Blur wins hands down, with Damon Albarn the chief creator of the mighty Gorillaz.
We could write a list but the truth is we’re limited to 500 words, and its inevitable some will disagree with what we’re saying.
But here is something few seem to have considered – is it even guaranteed that Oasis will get to the end of the tour without splitting up? Or will it come and go quicker than one of Britney Spears’ marriages?