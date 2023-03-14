The mainstay of NCB Radio, Vincent Vega is our longest-serving continual presenter, having brought the sweet sounds of the Perfect Pitch Radio Show to the world’s ears since June 2011. We’ve lost count how many shows he’s done since then, although we suspect it to be reasonably close to 600 five-hour shows.
Every Saturday from 7pm until midnight, the NCB airwaves blow up the tweeters with the finest house, drum and bass and red hot mixes that Vince can get his hands on.
Vincent became interested in Turntablism/DJing back in the 1980s when he first heard a Street Sounds Hip Hop Electro album and was amazed at how they managed to blend the individual tracks together so seamlessly.
Having collected vinyl his whole life, Vincent bought his first mixer in 1989 (no easy thing in Cornwall back then) and started trying to beat match and scratch vinyl records on his father’s turntables.
Vincent got his own Technics SL-1210 MK2 turntables in the early 1990s and after some practice, he was soon playing house, hardcore and techno with turntablism at parties and events across the southwest under the name of DJ Cutting Edge.
After the ‘rave’ scene had reached its climax in 1994, Jungle and Drum and Bass appeared to be the next step. After listening to LTJ Bukem’s first essential mix in 1995, Vincent really started to follow the Intelligent Drum and Bass sound while still keeping a passion for house music, techno and turntablism.
Today, Vincent can be found playing House, Jungle, Disco, Hip Hop and Liquid Drum and Bass tunes, delighting crowds across the Southwest with a distinctive mixing style and dropping some sweet turntablism out of love for the old school.
Vincent now runs his own brand which is an events and promotion company, House of Turntablism, while also holding down residencies for Noise Pollution and Rocksteady Sound. Vincent also makes guest appearances for various other events and promotions throughout the southwest. Vincent produces his own solo music projects under the alias Louis Samurai and incorporates turntablism into productions. His turntablism techniques have been incorporated into many productions by various talented artists across the southwest and beyond in all genres of electronic dance music and Hip Hop.
Schedule Picks
Tuesday 6pm until 8pm: His return to the airwaves went so well we thought we’d ask him back for more. Rob Moore starts your Tuesday this week by ‘giving you Moore’ of the music you love, hate, remember and wish you could forget. It’s a full blown nostalgia fest that’s not to be missed.
Sundays 10am until 12pm: The Blues Brunch with Nigel Day – Nigel’s got the blues. He’s got the blues so bad he shares it with you. Every first Sunday of the month, Nigel hits the airwaves with two hours of the best blues music to start your Sunday. On the other weeks, you’ve got a chance to catch a previous show from his vast archive.