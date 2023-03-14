Vincent now runs his own brand which is an events and promotion company, House of Turntablism, while also holding down residencies for Noise Pollution and Rocksteady Sound. Vincent also makes guest appearances for various other events and promotions throughout the southwest. Vincent produces his own solo music projects under the alias Louis Samurai and incorporates turntablism into productions. His turntablism techniques have been incorporated into many productions by various talented artists across the southwest and beyond in all genres of electronic dance music and Hip Hop.