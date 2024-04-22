One of the most striking aspects of 4'33" is its invitation for the audience to become acutely aware of the ambient sounds surrounding them. Cage intended for the piece to serve as a frame through which listeners could attentively engage with the sounds of their environment, whether it be the rustling of paper, the hum of an air conditioner, or the shuffling of feet. In essence, 4'33" transforms the concert hall into a stage for the incidental music of the everyday.