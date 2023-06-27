I’ve been a bit hit-and-miss with Glastonbury in recent years. Some years there’s been acts that interest me, others not so. This year’s lineup, albeit from the comfort of my home saw me gravitate mostly to the Other Stage, where three of my favourite bands were among the billing.
Those three bands were the Manic Street Preacher and the Lightning Seeds, both of which I have loved since I was little, and Chvrches which I came across in early 2019 and went to see perform in one of the best nights of my life at Alexandra Palace two weeks after first hearing their music, so captivated was I by the music I had heard.
It is safe to say I was not disappointed. The name of the lead singer of the Manic Street Preachers, James Dean Bradfield, was rightfully trending on Twitter after their performance, it was electrifying. If I overlook my annoyance at the BBC direction of the coverage, which seemed to almost entirely omit showing the ever smartly-dressed bassist and chief lyricist Nicky Wire in favour of excessive shots of the touring guitarist, Wayne Murray (did they know which was which?), it was an extremely good watch.
I should at this point give a shoutout to another incredible artist, The Anchoress, who duetted with the band on Your Love Alone and This Is Yesterday.
The Lightning Seeds have seen something of a renaissance in the last year or so, fuelled partly by several years of extensive touring and the first album since 2009, released last year and titled ‘See You in the Stars’. Ian Broudie, their lead singer by his own admission, isn’t the most confident of frontmen, but it was clear and obvious he was having the time of his life, as were those who watched them.
I suspect it was extra special as he was performing at Glastonbury alongside his son, Riley, who has been part of the band since the Lightning seeds resumed touring several years ago. Many people know the song Life of Riley from Match of the Day, but lesser probably know it was written about the birth of the aforementioned Riley, and seeing them play it together was a truly beautiful moment.
Chvrches were as sublime as ever, with synths and bass absolutely thundering the stage in tandem with the increasingly brilliant stage craft and vocals of lead singer Lauren Mayberry.
But do you know who I think had the most fun at Glastonbury? He of 1980s and Rickroll fame, Rick Astley. Not only were his performances of hits past and present mesmerising, his handling and interaction of the crowd was purely terrific, as was the pleasant surprise of seeing him play the drums and sing to the AC/DC track Highway to Hell.
Many pop stars of that era are one-trick ponies who struggle beyond the studio, but not Rick, who genuinely seems to revel in the second wind of his career brought on by the Rickroll phenomena. He can really sing live and didn’t miss a beat.
It got better too, for elsewhere during his time at Glasto, Mr Astley found time to do a set with the Blossoms, covering tracks by The Smiths. Yes, really. It was outstanding, and even featured jagers on stage.
Dan from the Thursday Sessions went there in person. I will have to get him to write a review.