It is safe to say I was not disappointed. The name of the lead singer of the Manic Street Preachers, James Dean Bradfield, was rightfully trending on Twitter after their performance, it was electrifying. If I overlook my annoyance at the BBC direction of the coverage, which seemed to almost entirely omit showing the ever smartly-dressed bassist and chief lyricist Nicky Wire in favour of excessive shots of the touring guitarist, Wayne Murray (did they know which was which?), it was an extremely good watch.