NCB Radio is delighted to announce that on Saturday, February 1, we’ll be taking part in Cornwall’s first ‘Community Radio Day’.
It is a simulcast radio event co-ordinated with BBC and the Chaos Group which is bringing together most of Cornwall’s FM community radio stations and our merry rabble for a day of entertainment and celebrating the localness of the voluntary, community radio sector.
We’re very excited because despite being 14 years old and therefore should really know better, it is an opportunity for the station which doesn’t take itself seriously to be taken seriously. We’ve even dusted off our best records and rehearsed our radio voices for this special occasion.
Our hour slot for the day is the last one to take place, and therefore we’re claiming it’s the headline slot to anyone who will listen.
A spokesperson for NCB Radio was unavailable for comment at the time of writing this half-arsed announcement, as they were gin shopping for the Bastardettes while avoiding the menacing phone calls of Doreen McInnerny, who is irate that she cannot swear or be horrid about Cilla Black during her and Tony’s segment of the hour long show.
Special thanks in advance are due to Edward Bastard for doing such a spectacular job in putting the hour’s output together while navigating the twin peak horrors of Dropbox and co-ordinating presenters, which is literally like herding cats in that it is not only difficult but at any one time, the aforementioned herd of cats are easily distracted.
However, much like always, you can catch both this special show and all our other incredible radio programming by visiting our (finally being updated) website at www.ncbradio.co.uk, via Tunein radio app or by asking that smart snitch thing in the corner to ‘play NCB Radio’.
As much as we’d like to claim otherwise at times, the shows by and large are really quite good.
A Tribute
NCB Radio was saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Blaire Stocker, both an occasional listener and the brother-in-law to the bloke who used to present with us and now still helps out by taking apart our computers when they decide to try and self-identify as door stops.
Anyone who met Blaire will have been left in no doubt what his favourite songs were within about five minutes of the conversation – specifically, 500 miles by the Proclaimers, Amarillo by Tony Christie and pretty much anything by the Wurzels, especially Combine Harvester.
It was always a great delight to us that whenever we were told by his sister that Blaire was listening, we were able to play at least one of the previously mentioned songs while giving him a shout-out in the knowledge that it would bring great delight to a really special young man whose departure is keenly felt far too soon. When you know that something so simple brings such pleasure, it is an honour to do so.
Our thoughts and best wishes are with the friends and family of Blaire.