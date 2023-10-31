If we were to compare this album to any from their back catalogue, it would best be described as a child between History of Modern and Punishment of Luxury. The tempo across the album ranges from the high-tempo and frenetic tracks, the Computer World era Kraftwerk-esque Anthropocene and Kleptocracy to the much slower, reflective Veruschka, inspired by art noir films. The title track, Bauhaus Staircase is a thrill to the ears, while in Slow Train, it is very much OMD meets Goldfrapp. This is an album that excites, educates and brings mindful jollification across its 42-minute runtime.