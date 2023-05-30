It got me thinking about unlikely remixes – I do love a good remix, and years ago on NCB Radio we had a special show every so often called Remixology where the rule was you could only play remixes of a song. Particular favourites of mine include the Public Service Broadcasting remix of Hold Me Like a Heaven by the aforementioned Manic Street Preachers, the Greg Wilson remix of Getting Away with It by Electronic and an extended version of Dance Away by Roxy Music; perhaps ironically when you consider that Cilla Black herself was a titan of Saturday nights that I have our very own titan of Saturday nights, Vincent Vega, to thank for introducing me to the latter two.