It’s about now, in 2012 (12 years ago?!) that Dan Sproull joined NCB Radio, just as a volunteer wishing to do a show in a similar vogue to that which he idolised as a child, namely John Peel. That show became the Thursday Sessions, and has flown the flag for indie, new unsigned and alternative music for the entire time it has been on the airwaves, replaced only with a guest presenter or a rerun when Dan is off on his holidays. In many ways, NCB Radio owes its ongoing existence to Dan, for it is he that takes the lead on ensuring our bills are paid each month and year. Radio stations don’t come for free.