Hiding away at the weekend, we have four hours of terrific music to start your weekend – with Gary Jon on a Saturday morning from 7am until 11am on NCB Radio. 

We thought about how to describe this truly excellent way to start your Saturday – and realised, we’ll tell you about the music. 

So here’s a playlist from a recent show.Check it out every Saturday at www.ncbradio.co.uk 

1) Ffa Coffi Pawb - Breichiau Hir

2) Herbie Flowers & Barry Morgan - Movement 1

3) Sofa Surfers - Sofa Rockers (R Dorfmeister Mix)

4) Chris Rea - On The Beach(Summer 88)

5) Train - Hey, Soul Sister

6) Inkswel & The Snaglepuss feat. Steve Spacek - Butterflies

7) Bomb The Bass - Bug Powder Dust (Kruder & Dorfmeister Session)

8) The Wedding Present - Kennedy

9) Ian Brown - All Ablaze

10) Datblygu - Can I Gymry

11) Gruff Rhys - Candylion

12) Crystal Castles - Untrust Us

13) Taio Cruz - Dynamite

14) Midnight Oil - The Dead Heart

15) Inkswel & The Snaglepuss feat. Talib Kweli - Let It Grow (Funkwig Remix)

16) Chris Rea - I Can Hear Your Heartbeat

17) Peter Gabriel - Shock The Monkey

18) Peter Gabriel - Steam

19) Inkswel & The Snaglepuss feat. Kylie Auldist & N’fa Jones - New Day

20) Barbara Moore - Steam Heat

21) Irving Martin & Brian Dee - Funko

22) Guido & Maurizio De Angelis - New Special Squad

23) The Doors - Light My Fire

24) Erma Franklin - Light My Fire

25) The Rolling Stones - 19th Nervous Breakdown

26) Dragonette - ROCKET SHIP

27) Amberflame - Rise Hour

28) Dean Martin - Mambo Italiano

29) The Beach Boys - God Only Knows

30) Foreigner - Waiting For A Girl Like You

31) Air - Surfing on a Rocket

32) Chuckles & Keith Hudson - Melody Maker

33) Aztec Camera - Somewhere in My Heart

34) The Go-Betweens - Head Full of Steam

35) Yard Act - Land Of The Blind

36) dan le sac Vs Scroobius Pip - Nightbus Sleepers

37) dan le sac Vs Scroobius Pip; Flux Pavilion - Gold Teeth

38) Dan Croll - One Of Us (Radio Edit)

39) Candid Faces - Coming Home

40) Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild

41) Kenny Everett - Hello Jingle

42) Transvision Vamp - Born To Be Sold

43) Fab Five Freddy - Down By Law

44) Snorkie Feat. Bethan Wyn - Be This Way (Radio Edit)

45) Björk - Big Time Sensuality (Fluke Minimix)

46) Portishead - Mysterons

47) The Barry Gray Orchestra - Captain Scarlet Theme

48) Massive Attack featuring DJ Shadow - Karma Coma

49) UNKLE - Rabbit In Your Headlights

50) Sinéad O’Connor - Mandinka (Inst. dub Mix)

51) Sinéad O’Connor - The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance

52) Bomb The Bass - Empire

53) Dusty Springfield - I Close My Eyes And Count To Ten

54) Cara Hammond - America

55) The Beatles - And Your Bird Can Sing

56) Roxy Music - Street Life

57) Courtney Barnett - History eraser