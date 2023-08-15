Hiding away at the weekend, we have four hours of terrific music to start your weekend – with Gary Jon on a Saturday morning from 7am until 11am on NCB Radio.
We thought about how to describe this truly excellent way to start your Saturday – and realised, we’ll tell you about the music.
So here’s a playlist from a recent show.Check it out every Saturday at www.ncbradio.co.uk
1) Ffa Coffi Pawb - Breichiau Hir
2) Herbie Flowers & Barry Morgan - Movement 1
3) Sofa Surfers - Sofa Rockers (R Dorfmeister Mix)
4) Chris Rea - On The Beach(Summer 88)
5) Train - Hey, Soul Sister
6) Inkswel & The Snaglepuss feat. Steve Spacek - Butterflies
7) Bomb The Bass - Bug Powder Dust (Kruder & Dorfmeister Session)
8) The Wedding Present - Kennedy
9) Ian Brown - All Ablaze
10) Datblygu - Can I Gymry
11) Gruff Rhys - Candylion
12) Crystal Castles - Untrust Us
13) Taio Cruz - Dynamite
14) Midnight Oil - The Dead Heart
15) Inkswel & The Snaglepuss feat. Talib Kweli - Let It Grow (Funkwig Remix)
16) Chris Rea - I Can Hear Your Heartbeat
17) Peter Gabriel - Shock The Monkey
18) Peter Gabriel - Steam
19) Inkswel & The Snaglepuss feat. Kylie Auldist & N’fa Jones - New Day
20) Barbara Moore - Steam Heat
21) Irving Martin & Brian Dee - Funko
22) Guido & Maurizio De Angelis - New Special Squad
23) The Doors - Light My Fire
24) Erma Franklin - Light My Fire
25) The Rolling Stones - 19th Nervous Breakdown
26) Dragonette - ROCKET SHIP
27) Amberflame - Rise Hour
28) Dean Martin - Mambo Italiano
29) The Beach Boys - God Only Knows
30) Foreigner - Waiting For A Girl Like You
31) Air - Surfing on a Rocket
32) Chuckles & Keith Hudson - Melody Maker
33) Aztec Camera - Somewhere in My Heart
34) The Go-Betweens - Head Full of Steam
35) Yard Act - Land Of The Blind
36) dan le sac Vs Scroobius Pip - Nightbus Sleepers
37) dan le sac Vs Scroobius Pip; Flux Pavilion - Gold Teeth
38) Dan Croll - One Of Us (Radio Edit)
39) Candid Faces - Coming Home
40) Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild
41) Kenny Everett - Hello Jingle
42) Transvision Vamp - Born To Be Sold
43) Fab Five Freddy - Down By Law
44) Snorkie Feat. Bethan Wyn - Be This Way (Radio Edit)
45) Björk - Big Time Sensuality (Fluke Minimix)
46) Portishead - Mysterons
47) The Barry Gray Orchestra - Captain Scarlet Theme
48) Massive Attack featuring DJ Shadow - Karma Coma
49) UNKLE - Rabbit In Your Headlights
50) Sinéad O’Connor - Mandinka (Inst. dub Mix)
51) Sinéad O’Connor - The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance
52) Bomb The Bass - Empire
53) Dusty Springfield - I Close My Eyes And Count To Ten
54) Cara Hammond - America
55) The Beatles - And Your Bird Can Sing
56) Roxy Music - Street Life
57) Courtney Barnett - History eraser