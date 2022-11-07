Nautical theme for celebration
Subscribe newsletter
LANSALLOS Parish Church was decked out in nautical style as local people gathered for a Harvest of the Sea Celebration.
Songs from the sea sung by the Polperro Fishermen’s Choir included Eternal Father, the Naval hymn and Will Your Anchor Hold.
Leading the service, the Reverend Richard Allen described how Harvest of the Sea has a special place in the heart of his wife, Harriet. She came to faith as a teenager at a Harvest of the Sea Celebration at the Fore Street Chapel in St Ives, at the time when the preacher was the well-known St Ives pastor, teacher and Cornish Rugby player Harold Stevens.
Rev Allen described the red and green lights of port and starboard on the boats and buoys at sea, and likened this as to how God can guide us here on earth - and ultimately into the port of heaven through Jesus’ work on the cross.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |