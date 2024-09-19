He told us he had spent the night in Liskeard’s cottage hospital and was on his way to Looe. We asked him why he was hospitalised and he told us that he, and other travellers, would rub their arms and chests with a handful of traveller’s–joy which produced a rash on their skin. Then they would call in at the nearest cottage hospital where they would be bathed and shaved and given a bed for the night – hence his tidy appearance.