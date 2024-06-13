When we got to the bridge, I could see that some of the granites on the bridge walls were missing. Since we moved to Quethiock eleven years ago, we visit the bridge, that straddles the Lynher between the parishes of Quethiock and St Mellion, often and I think this is the fifth time it has been damaged. Although roadside signs approaching the bridge give a seven feet width limit, modern tractors and trailers are a good eight feet wide and scrape the walls of the bridge that has a slight turn on it. In fact the whole bridge is like an ‘S’ bend.