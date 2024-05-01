I spent a couple of hours in the garden picking up weeds that I had raked off some weeks ago, when I was joined by a male blackbird. I leaned on my rake and watched as he picked up small worms in his beak, shook them and dropped them again. He repeated this several times before keeping them in his beak and moving on to a fresh worm and repeating this performance. When his beak was holding eight or nine worms he flew off, presumably to his nest where there were young. After a few minutes he was back again for another pick up.