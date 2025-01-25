A POPULAR historic house and gardens has announced it will be closed for two days due to the forecast high winds.
The National Trust has confirmed that Lanhydrock House and Gardens will be closed until Tuesday, January 28 dependent on essential safety checks.
It comes amid a yellow weather warning in place for wind in place for January 26 and January 27 amid Cornwall being battered by low pressure systems from the Atlantic.
A spokesperson for the National Trust said: “We will be closed on Sunday, January 26 and Monday January 27 due to forecasted high winds. We hope to be open from midday on Tuesday January 28, once essential safety checks have been completed. Please check back here or on the website for re-opening information.”