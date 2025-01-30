National Highways has confirmed that planned works in the Saltash tunnel during the summer holidays have been pushed back to September.
The second phase of works will see the changeover of technology systems including new gantries and signage in the 37-year-old tunnel, and will limit traffic to a fixed lane in each direction.
National Highways’ South West programme delivery manager, Ian Ellis said: “Following engagement with stakeholders and partner organisations we are working hard to minimise impacts of the Saltash Tunnel modernisation upgrade on local communities.
“As a result, we have taken the decision to delay the tidal flow switch-off during the main phase of work to avoid impacts during the peak holiday season when traffic volumes are expected to be higher.
“The work, and associated traffic management, is now scheduled to start in late summer, beyond the school holidays, and we have informed the local MP and all stakeholders.
“We’ve recently started the first phase of an extensive programme of work to update technology in and around the tunnel and will be keeping local communities and organisations updated as we progress the scheme.”
Local stakeholders had expressed concern at the second phase of the works taking place during the busy summer holiday period.
Cllr Jane Pascoe, Chair of the South East Cornwall Community Area Partnership explained: “I have been really pleased that the National Highways Project Team have communicated regularly with the SECAP from the beginning of the Saltash tunnel works.
“Attending our meetings, National Highways has a better understanding of the importance to SE Cornwall residents to cross the Tamar in a timely manner for crucial medical treatment, appointments, employment and education.”
Parish and town council representatives discussed the schedule of works and were concerned that delays may be heightened during August when Cornwall would be welcoming tourists.
She added: “This would have a detrimental impact on our tourist business who may be already be facing a difficult year. Deviock Parish asked for this timetable to be reconsidered and I am very pleased that National Highways listened and have pushed back to September.
“We thank National Highways, and we will continue to work together to put out accurate information about the progress of the work on Facebook pages and Parish magazines.
“We aim to keep residents informed so that they can plan their journeys out of peak times, use public transport or share lifts whenever possible to minimise the queues. ”
A spokesperson for the Tamar Crossings said: “During the past few months we have been working closely with National Highways on their plans to upgrade the Saltash Tunnel.
“We are pleased that they have engaged with us and taken advantage of our detailed traffic data history and local knowledge to help minimise disruption while these essential works are being carried out, and welcome their decision to schedule the works outside the peak summer season.”
The first phase of the £25-million upgrade continues with the tunnel subject to full overnight closures on weeknights only (8pm to 6am) beginning on February 25.